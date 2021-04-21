Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $375.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.63.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.27. 14,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,322. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,491. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

