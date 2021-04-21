Foster Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,455. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09.

