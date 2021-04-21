iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,792,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

