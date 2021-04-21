XMax Market Cap Tops $9.57 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $844,777.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.