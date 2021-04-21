HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $526.69 million and $93,249.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003655 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036940 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021480 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.