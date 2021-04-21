Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

