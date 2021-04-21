Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.59 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 347,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 25,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.