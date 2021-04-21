McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 97.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.