Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

