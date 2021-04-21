Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

DELL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

