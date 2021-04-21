1,878 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

RSG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,793. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

