Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

SRE stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $138.41. 29,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,721. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.