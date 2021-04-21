SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. 22,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,453. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

