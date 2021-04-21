IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock valued at $404,367. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,220. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

