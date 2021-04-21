Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

