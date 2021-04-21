Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Increased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $$54.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,553. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.