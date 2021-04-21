Insight Folios Inc Has $3.99 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

