Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 31,000 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

