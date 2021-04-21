PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.86. 86,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.