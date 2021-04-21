PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,047 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,898. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

