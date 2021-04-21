PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

