Peoples Bank OH Has $514,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

