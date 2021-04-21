Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.