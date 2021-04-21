Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 52,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

