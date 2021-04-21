Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

FOR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.