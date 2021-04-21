NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,005,741 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

