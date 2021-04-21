Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 3.1%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 22,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,896,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

CBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

