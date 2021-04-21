Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.19. 2,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,785,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last 90 days.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

