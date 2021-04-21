Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 6.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $21.98. 83,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,306,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

