Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.81. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2,673 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.