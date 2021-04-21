Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.57. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 166 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 293.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
