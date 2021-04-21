Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.57. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 166 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 293.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

