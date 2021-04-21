Rupee (RUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,523.49

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 41% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $69,523.49 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,913,800 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

