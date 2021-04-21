Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 3.3%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 1,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 999,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -424.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.