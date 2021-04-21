Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.04

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 1404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.
POST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,765.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
