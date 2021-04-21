Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.04

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 1404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,765.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

