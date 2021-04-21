Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,865.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.