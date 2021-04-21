Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 46.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

