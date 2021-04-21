PRCY Coin (PRCY) Market Cap Hits $155,860.25

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $155,860.25 and $490,313.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00275133 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01030025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.45 or 0.00672974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,751.45 or 0.99930236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.