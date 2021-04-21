Centaur (CNTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00068691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00677470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.58 or 0.06993291 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

