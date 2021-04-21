WebDollar (WEBD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,306.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 123% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. WebDollar has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $3,306.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 111.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00128377 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,120,956,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,173,007,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

