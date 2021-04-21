Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,251 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,151. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

