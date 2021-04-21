Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,957,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

