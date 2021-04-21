Busey Wealth Management Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.05. 24,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

