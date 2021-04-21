Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 23,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.