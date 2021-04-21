Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $7.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

CJREF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.