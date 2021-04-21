Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $368,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

