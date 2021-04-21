Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 9,672 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 411.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIX. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7,776.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000.

Shares of CLIX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. 9,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,961. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38.

