Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

PEBO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $663.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

