iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

