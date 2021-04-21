Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $231,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.20. 17,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

