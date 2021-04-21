Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

